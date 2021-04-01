New Delhi: The Gujarat Assembly on Thursday passed the Freedom of Religion Act 2003 Bill. The bill penalises forcible or fraudulent religious conversion by marriage. Gujarat has become the third state after Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to pass such legislation against forcible conversion through marriage. Also Read - 85 Per Cent Of New COVID Cases in India Reported From 8 States. Complete List Here

The Bill will have provision for 3-10 years in jail and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh if the accused is found guilty. While it was cleared after a day-long discussion in the state Assembly, Congress MLA Imran Khedawala sparked off a row by tearing the copy of the bill.

"We're going to make amendments to Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2003. Today, we're going to present a law before the state assembly, that will stop people from luring Hindu girls into marriage with the intention of religious conversion," India Today quoted Gujarat Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja as saying earlier in the day.

The new ‘love jihad’ law would invite a jail term of five years and Rs 2 lakh penalty on the forced conversion of young women. In case of a minor girl being converted, the punishment would go up to seven years in jail and Rs 3 lakh penalty.