New Delhi: A 10-member delegation of the PDP will meet party chief Mehbooba Mufti, detained since the night of August 4, tomorrow in Sri Nagar. The development took place soon after a National Conference delegation met their president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah on Sunday.

Mufti and Abdullah were among the number of political leaders detained on the eve of August 5. All of them were detained at the Hari Nivas. Mehbooba reportedly gave access to her Twitter account to her daughter Iltija Mufti. She continued attacking the Modi government through her tweets.

‘Some of my colleagues have been summoned, some even detained for hours. Some of us were not allowed to even step out of our houses in the first few days of restriction while those with ‘Delhi press credentials’ moved around Srinagar freely’ https://t.co/PLTIPirsvc — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 5, 2019

The Centre relaxed the restriction in the Valley days after the announcement of the block development elections. Jammu leaders were released first. Governor Satya pal Malik said Kashmir leaders will be released in phases. The National Conference has decided not to take part in the recently announced local body polls in Jammu and Kashmir, said senior NC leaders after meeting party president Farooq Abdullah at his residence on Sunday.

#WATCH National Conference (NC) leaders Hasnain Masoodi and Akbar Lone meet former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah and his wife Molly Abdullah at their residence in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/G842irK9NJ — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2019

The NC delegation sought the release of the father-son duo to kick-start the political process in Valley ahead of the Block Development Council (BDC) elections. “We as a party appeal that for the political process to start and democracy to revive in Valley, the political dentures, who have no criminal record, must be released.” On Saturday, BJP leader Ram Madhav said the Centre wants to restore normal political activities in Jammu & Kashmir. But it has to be normal political activity, the leader said.