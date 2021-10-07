New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Central government to take necessary steps to allow girls to take the entrance exam for admission in Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) to be held in December. The decision came a day after the Centre told the Supreme Court, in an affidavit that it is making arrangements to ensure that women get admitted to other prominent military establishments such as the RIMC and RMS.Also Read - Live Score India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I Live: Gardner Double Blow Dent India's Progress

The Central Government in an affidavit said that to facilitate the induction of girls, there is need for authorising additional vacancies along with other associated infrastructure and administrative support in RIMC, and it would be done in a phased manner. Centre also said that girls will be allowed to appear in the all-India entrance examination to be conducted next year.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the Bench comprising Justice SK Kaul and Justice MM Sundresh that preparations for the upcoming December 18, 2021 exam were already at an advanced stage and hence sought the Court's leave to allow for the induction of girls into the RIMC and Rashtriya Military School for the term beginning from January 2023 and not June 2022.

However, the Bench refused to accept such a contention and and instead held that 6 months time was more than enough for adequate preparations to be made for the induction of girls for the June 2022 session.

“You are effectively postponing everything, why do you want to postpone for a year? You will have 6 months”, Justice Kaul remarked while addressing ASG Bhati.

To this, ASG Bhati further pointed out to the Court that October 30, 2021 is the last date for submission of applications for the exam dated December 18, 2021.

The Centre, however, told the Supreme Court that Army, IAF and Navy chiefs have agreed over the proposal to allow the entry of women into the NDA, Naval academies. “It is a delight to share this…The girls will be admitted in the NDA,” Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told the Supreme Court.

“We do hope that defence forces value the important role women are performing. We want them to take proactive approach in gender based roles rather than courts to intervene,” the Supreme Court said.