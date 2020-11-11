New Delhi: With JDU leader Nitish Kumar set to sworn-in as Bihar Chief Minister, LJP Chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said that his party would never offer their support to Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi if they continued to rule the state. He added that he would, however, continue with the ruling NDA at the Centre. Also Read - Bihar Election Results: A Look at 5 Seats Where Victory Margin Was Less Than 1,000

"There will never be my support for Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi. If he continues to become the Chief Minister of my state, there will not be my support at the state level…We will continue supporting PM Modi at the centre," Paswan said.

Prior to Bihar elections, Paswan broke away from the ruling NDA in the state owing to his differences with Nitish Kumar. Paswan has time and again attacked Nitish over his governance while harping on enjoying good ties with the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Paswan also applauded his party for showing courage to contest alone and bagging 6 per cent of total votes. "Happy that Bihar gave love to LJP, around 25 Lakh voters trusted 'Bihar First, Bihari First' & we secured 6% votes while contesting alone. We were called 'pichhlaggu party' that can do something only with other's support. We showed courage," he said.

Defying exit polls predictions and a strong anti-incumbency in Bihar, JDU president Nitish Kumar is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister for the seventh time after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) got a clear majority, winning 125 seats in the 243-member Assembly.