After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday drove in an electric car to participate in the launch of schemes of the state government’s ‘Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali’ campaign that seeks to boost green cover and the water table in the state.

Modi, also the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister, would from now on use the electric vehicle to move around the capital city, his office said in a release.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on July 25 drove down to the state Assembly in an electric car to attend the monsoon session of the House.

The Bihar government has taken nine electric vehicles on lease from central government undertaking Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) for five years, the statement said.

The cars will be used by the state Assembly speaker, Legislative Council chairman and the chief secretary to spread awareness about using electric and CNG-run vehicles instead of petrol and diesel ones to protect the environment, it added.