New Delhi: A day after Cyclone Nivar left a trail of devastations in Tamil Nadu and other states, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Chennai on Friday said that another low depression is forming over the Bay of Bengal and likely to intensify further by Sunday.

The weather department further added that the low depression will intensify and there are chances of it becoming a cyclone.

Giving further details the IMD said it needs to be seen whether the low-pressure area will intensify into a cyclone.

The development comes just a day after Cyclone Nivar disrupted the normal life in three states in South India with killing three people in Tamil Nadu and uprooting over 1,000 trees in the state. Later, Cyclone Nivar weakened into a cyclonic storm and further into a deep depression.

About 2.30 lakh people were accommodated in relief camps following the cyclone, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said.

Earlier, heavy rains lashed Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as Nivar made landfall in the early hours, leading to inundation and uprooting of trees.

In a few places, overhead electricity cables snapped as heavy trees fell over them and also some vehicles. In Chennai, citizens in many parts complained of disruption in internet services.

Low lying neighbourhoods in Chennai, including those in suburban Irumbuliyur, Mudichur and Urapakkam witnessed flooding and water entered the houses of many residents.

Airport operations, Metrorail and bus transport resumed on Thursday. State-run bus transportation services, suspended in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts from November 24, resumed from noon on Thursday.