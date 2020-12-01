New Delhi: Barely a week after Cyclone Nivar left a trail of devastations in the state, another Cyclone ‘Burevi’ is very likely to hit Tamil Nadu on December 4, the second time in a week, the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. Also Read - IMD Issues Red Alert To These Four Districts in Kerala, Heavy Rain Expected Over Tamil Nadu

Giving further details, the IMD said that the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm by late Tuesday night.

The IMD also stated that the cyclonic storm is very likely to cross the Sri Lanka coast close to Trincomalee during the evening or night of December 2 as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 75-85 kilometres per hour gusting to 95 kmph.

As per latest updates, the cyclone is very likely to move nearly westwards thereafter, emerge into Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area on 3rd December morning. “It would then move nearly west-southwestwards and cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Kanyakumari and Pamban around early morning of 4th December,” the IMD said.

(With inputs from IMD)