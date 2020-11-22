Lucknow: Due to rise in Coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government on Sunday decided to reimpose the limit of 100 guests at weddings and other social functions across the state. The decision came a day after the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration revised the wedding guest limit from 200 to 100. Also Read - Centre Rushes High-level Teams to Himachal, UP and Punjab as COVID Crisis Deepens | Key Points

On October 15, the Yogi government had permitted 200 guests at weddings with proper safety protocols. However, with Covid infections surging, the state government has rolled back the order to check the resurgence of cases.

According to the government spokesman, the Chief Minister, on Saturday night, asked all district magistrates to ensure restriction of 100 guests at weddings. A formal order in this regard will be issued today.

To check the COVID-19 spread, the state government has already started doing random tests on the UP-Delhi border after Delhi reported a mass rise in the Covid curve. Further, the Chief Minister has asked officials to step up tracing, testing and treatment.

Prior to this, the Delhi government had capped the wedding guest limit to 100. Addressing an online presser, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the Aam Aadmi Party government had decided to withdraw the order allowing 200 guests at a wedding, as it mulled reimposing certain restrictions to check the spike in cases.