New Delhi: Fews days after passing a controversial order which mandated 12-hour shifts for workers in industrial units, the Uttar Pradesh government withdrew it following a notice from the Allahabad High Court. It must be noted that this will not bear any consequences on the recently amended labour laws as the order to increase the working hours against the usual eight-hour shifts was separate. Also Read - WATCH: Virat Kohli Negates a Bouncer From Anushka Sharma, Video Goes Viral

As part of the Uttar Pradesh government strategy to revive economy post the Coronavirus era, it had amended all labour laws except four. The four laws that were excluded are Section 5 of the Payment of Wages Act, 1936, Workmen Compensation Act, 1932, Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, and the Building and Other Construction Workers Act, 1996. Also Read - Curb on Weapon Import, Corporatisation of Ordnance Factory Boards | Nirmala's Big Announcement For Defence

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had said recently that labour laws were amended to attract new investments, especially from China. Also Read - 'Nations Must Work Together, More Power to India-US friendship': Tweets PM Modi After Trump’s Ventilators Offer

A government spokesperson had said, “The economic activities in the states have been severely affected and slowed down due to the outbreak of Covid-19. This is because businesses and economic activities came to a halt more or less due to the national lockdown.”