New Delhi: The Prime Minister’s Office on Monday defined the work areas for PK Mishra and PK Sinha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Principal Secretary and Principal Advisor respectively. This comes days after Nripendra Misra, Principal Secretary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stepped down from his post. Besides, the PMO also allocated duties to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Under Modi 2.0, PK Mishra, Narendra Modi’s Principal Secretary will have responsibility for policy issues and matters relating to ministries of Personnel, Law, Appointments Committee of Cabinet and other appointments. Issues related to Cabinet Secretariat, a listing of Cabinet items, an anti-corruption unit, PMO establishment and all important policy issues and matters will be overlooked by Mishra.

NSA Ajit Doval will be looking after policies and matters except appointments relating to ministries of external affairs, overseas Indian affairs, defence, space, atomic emergency, NSCN and RAW/RAS. Further, all policies and matters relating to National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), National Authority for chemical weapons will be under him. Doval has also been allocated the issue of talks with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) separatists.

On the other hand, PM’s Principal Advisor PK Sinha will oversee policy issues and matters relating to all ministries/departments/agencies/bodies except those specifically allocated to the Principal Secretary and the NSA, the order issued on September 13 said.