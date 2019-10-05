New Delhi: After National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval`s recent visit to Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the Arab country soon. During the visit, the Prime Minister is expected to hold bilateral talks with top Saudi leadership, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He is also expected to attend an investment summit hosted by the Gulf nation in capital Riyadh. However, no official announcement or confirmation of PM Modi’s visit to Saudi Arabia has been made yet.

It is being said that Doval’s visit to Saudi Arabia prepared the ground for the Prime Minister’s visit. As per a PTI report, the one-on-one meeting between Ajit Doval and Saudi Arabia’s Mohammad Bin Salman occurred for about two hours. The discussion covered many issues on India-Saudi bilateral relations on national and regional security. The leaders also touched upon the topic of Jammu and Kashmir’s status post the abrogation of Article 370.

This will be PM Modi`s second visit to the oil-rich Gulf kingdom. In 2016, he made his maiden visit to Riyadh, during which he was conferred with the highest civilian award of the country, named after Crown Prince Abdul Aziz Saud.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also visited India in February this year during which the two countries reaffirmed deep commitment to strengthening strategic partnership envisaged in Riyadh Declaration and also condemned extremism and terrorism.

Saudi Arabia is India’s fourth largest trading partner and the bilateral trade is worth USD 28 billion. The country supplies 20 per cent of India’s crude oil and the Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia is 20 million-strong.