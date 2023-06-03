Home

After Odisha Train Accident, Railways Plans To Adopt Anti-Collision Kavach System On Busy Routes

The government has announced plans to expedite the adoption of the collision avoidance system Kavach

Odisha Train Mishap: PM Modi Arrives At Crash Site In Balasore; To Meet Survivors In Hospital (Image- PTI)

New Delhi: In reaction to the big train crash calamity that took place in Odisha on June 2, 2023, the government has plans to expedite the installation of the Kavach collision avoidance technology.

The system, which the Indian Railways created, employs radio and GPS technology to avoid railway accidents. Following successful implementation on a few track segments, the government decided to apply it over the entire network.

Officials announced that the priority order would now be expedited in order to test the effectiveness of this anti-collision technology on heavily travelled routes where trains run at frequent intervals and where the distance between two trains is frequently much closer than on other routes.

Kavach: The Life Saver

The Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and the Indian industry collaborated to develop Kavach, a cutting-edge electronic safety system. If a train’s driver goes beyond the posted speed limit, the technology is intended to automatically activate the railway’s brakes to stop the train.

Odisha | Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the site of #BalasoreTrainAccident where he reviewed the restoration work that is underway. pic.twitter.com/XZ8hA9MSK9 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

The Indian Railways’ initial plan focused on placing these safety features in corridors that saw high traffic. However, in response to the sad event, it has expedited these preparations in order to ensure safer operations on high-density routes.

The horrific tragedy, one of the deadliest railway mishaps in the nation, has refocused attention on train safety technologies like Kavach.

