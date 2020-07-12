New Delhi: Days after opening parks for the public, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday decided to open its tourism in phased manner from July 14. Also Read - Fake News Alert: No Lockdown Will be Imposed in Jammu From Tomorrow | Here’s The Truth

In this regard, the UT administration has issued guidelines for the entry of tourists to the Valley. In the first phase, the entry of tourists will be allowed by air only. In the guidelines, the UT administration has made RTPCR testing of all tourists compulsory on arrival. Tourists need to have confirmed hotel bookings to visit the valley.

"In the view of the Covid related measures, it is felt imperative to put in place a protocol to be followed by the tourists as well the persons/authorities engaged in the hospitality sector," the UT said in the guidelines.

As per the guidelines, till the test result shows a negative result for Covid-19, a tourist will remain in the hotel where the booking has been made and shall not be allowed to move out.

During the travel, taxi, transport facility will need to be pre-booked by the travellers through hotels or travel agencies.

As per latest updates, Jammu and Kashmir has reported 10,156 coronavirus cases of which 5,895 patients have recovered while 169 have succumbed to death.

Here are the guidelines:

1) All tourists willing to visit the UT need to have confirmed hotel bookings for the duration of their stay.

2) All tourists also need to have confirmed return air tickets to any place outside J&K.

3) All tourists have to undergo compulsory RTPCR testing on arrival.

4) Tourists have to pre-book taxis /transport facility through hotel / travel agency, for which procedures will be put in place by Tourism department.

5) Tourists above the age of 65 should not visit the Valley.

6) All tourists need to have the Aarogya Setu app installed on their phones and check for ‘safe’ status at the time of arrival.