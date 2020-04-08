New Delhi: The Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal on Wednesday has decided that alcohol will be home delivered across the state amidst the 21-day nationwide lockdown, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted on its extnsion. Also Read - Flipkart Ties up With Spencers For Doorstep Delivery in Hyderabad

However, there is a catch. While the news may excite many, there has been no official announcement as of now. Moreover, alcohol will be handed only to persons engaged in delivery who have passes issued by the local police station. Also Read - Mamata Ropes in Abhijit Banerjee on COVID-19 Advisory Panel For West Bengal

According to officials in the state’s excise department, there is no prohibition on the sale of alcohol in the state. As a result, even under lockdown, liquor can be home delivered. Also Read - Desperate For Alcohol Amid Lockdown, 3 Men in Tamil Nadu Die After Drinking Paint Varnish

Earlier, CM Banerjee had made an exception for sweet shops across the state that were allowed to function for a few hours as they were “essential” to a Bengali household.

The Chief Minister had also said that night shelters will be open for homeless and poor people, and community kitchens have opened up to feed the poor.

She had also stressed that people should not resort to panic buying and as there was no scarcity of food in the state. She said that crowding around to buy essential items goes against the principle of social distancing.