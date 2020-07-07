Jammu and Kashmir News Update: Going by the Central government’s ‘Unlock 2’ plan, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday decided to reopen all the public parks and gardens across the Union Territory for the general public. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: NIA Announces 7th Arrest in Pulwama Attack Case, Accused Sent to 10-Day Custody

Issuing a statement, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor of J&K Baseer Ahmed Khan said these parks will reopen for the public from Wednesday. However, he urged all to take all precautions including wearing masks, using sanitisers and maintaining social distancing.

"All the parks and gardens in Jammu and Kashmir will reopen for the public from Wednesday. I appeal to people to take all precautions including wearing masks, using sanitisers and maintaining social distancing," Baseer Ahmed Khan said.

All the public parks and gardens in the Union Territory were closed for the people since mid-March after the Central government imposed nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

All parks and gardens in Jammu and Kashmir will reopen for the public from tomorrow. I appeal to people to take all precautions including wearing masks, using sanitisers and maintaining social distancing: Baseer Ahmed Khan, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor of J&K pic.twitter.com/mDzONT4qyR — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

The decision to open the parks and gardens comes at a time when the UT on Monday recorded 246 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 8,675.

The death-toll due to the virus rose to 138 following the demise of six patients over the last 24 hours.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday night said it will reopen the union territory to tourism soon.

Taking to Twitter, government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said that Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu has issued directions for reopening of tourism in a high-level meeting in Srinagar today.

Kansal further added that the government will issue detailed guidelines and SoP soon on the matter.