After petrol and diesel, will LPG and PNG prices go up? What do oil companies say? Explained in detail

Over the past month, there have been repeated price hikes across petrol, diesel, and CNG. Consequently, consumers are gripped by the fear that oil companies might once again raise cylinder prices on June 1st.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/after-petrol-and-diesel-will-lpg-and-png-prices-go-up-what-do-oil-companies-say-explained-in-detail-8431839/ Copy

New Delhi: Following the outbreak of the conflict in Iran, several regulations concerning cooking gas cylinders have undergone changes. Everything from cylinder pricing to booking and delivery procedures has been revised. Preparations are now underway to tighten cylinder-related regulations further, effective June 1st. Plans are in motion to enforce stricter norms—ranging from the ‘One Household, One Connection’ policy to regulations governing gas pipelines. Over the past month, there have been repeated price hikes across petrol, diesel, and CNG. Consequently, consumers are gripped by the fear that oil companies might once again raise cylinder prices on June 1st. Will cylinder prices witness another hike, mirroring the trend of the last three months? Will the prices for both the standard 14.2 kg domestic cylinders and the 19 kg commercial cylinders rise even further? Oil companies are, in the meantime, gearing up to enforce stricter compliance regarding several regulations.

Also Read: Ghaziabad teen murder case: Main accused, carrying Rs 50000 bounty, killed in police encounter

Changes to Cylinder Regulations Starting June 1st?

Whether or not gas cylinder prices will rise, will become clear on the morning of June 1. Public sector oil companies—Indian Oil (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL)—have issued a joint public notice appealing to consumers to voluntarily surrender any additional gas connections they may hold. Under the new regulations set to take effect on June 1st, the ‘One Household, One Connection’ policy is likely to be implemented. According to these new rules, only one type of gas connection will be deemed valid for a single address. This means that if your household already possesses a PNG (piped natural gas) connection, your LPG cylinder connection will be cancelled. You will no longer be able to book an LPG cylinder.

One Household, One Connection Rule

The ‘One Household, One LPG Connection’ rule—which is already in force—is now undergoing for strict enforcement. Under the new regulations, if you possess an additional connection, you must surrender it immediately. Failure to do so may result in the suspension of your gas supply. Furthermore, if you have opted for a PNG (piped natural gas) pipeline connection, you are still required to surrender your LPG connection. In fact, despite the rise in PNG connections across the country, the demand for LPG cylinders has not declined. There are hundreds of thousands of households that have obtained a PNG connection without either switching over completely or surrendering their existing LPG cylinders. Oil companies are now preparing to cancel the LPG connections of those individuals who hold both an LPG and a PNG connection.

One Cylinder Connection Per Family

To curb the black-marketing and hoarding of gas cylinders, oil companies have emphasized the ‘One Family, One Connection’ policy. Under this policy, if you hold a multiple-cylinder connection—meaning you have more than one LPG cylinder connection registered at the same address—you are required to surrender the extra connection(s). Oil companies such as HP, Indane, and Bharat Gas have appealed to consumers to surrender any gas cylinder connections they hold in excess of the one-connection limit. According to the regulations established by oil and gas companies, for a single family unit—comprising a husband, wife, married children, and dependent parents who share a common kitchen—only one LPG connection will be considered valid.

Also Read: ‘He could have died’: Mamata Banerjee berates hospital staff over nephew Abhishek’s injuries following Sonarpur incident

Changes to LPG Cylinder Regulations

A single-family unit sharing one kitchen is permitted to hold only one gas connection. You are permitted to hold only one LPG connection in total, regardless of which oil company provides it.

If you possess a PNG connection, you must surrender your LPG connection. If both connections are found to be active at the same address, the supply of gas cylinders will be suspended.

Gas supply to any extra connections may be discontinued; to resume the supply, you must first surrender the additional connection(s). If you hold multiple gas connections and, after surrendering the additional ones, are left with only a single cylinder, you can convert it into a Double Bottle Connection (DBC) to ensure an uninterrupted gas supply for your household.