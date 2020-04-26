New Delhi: Two days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the plasma therapy is yielding encouraging results, a 49-year-old man, who was administered the convalescent therapy at a private hospital in the national capital, on Sunday fully recovered and was discharged from hospital. Also Read - COVID-19: After ‘Encouraging’ Results in Delhi, Other States Mull Using Plasma Therapy

The man, who was tested positive on April 4, was admitted to a hospital in Delhi’s Saket area with moderate symptoms and a history of fever and respiratory issues. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine by 2021? Indian Doctors And Experts Abroad Turn to Convalescent Plasma Therapy That Treated SARS

After getting infected with coronavirus, his condition deteriorated and developed pneumonia with Type I respiratory failure and had to be put on ventilator support on April 8. Also Read - Coronavirus: 'Plasma Therapy Tried on 4 Patients,' Says Kejriwal; Calls Their Result 'Encouraging'

When the patient showed no improvement in his condition, plasma therapy was administered on compassionate grounds. Soon after receiving the treatment, the patient showed progressive improvement and by fourth day, was weaned off ventilator support on April 18 and continued on supplementary oxygen.

The development comes after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the plasma therapy conducted on four COVID-19 patients has yielded very encouraging results, giving a ray of hope to those critically ill. He said this even as the coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 2,500 mark on Friday.

As per the updates from the Health Ministry, 136 fresh cases were reported in the national capital, taking the total number of cases to 2,514. With three fresh fatalities, the tally of those who succumbed to the disease rose to 53.

A total of 31 staff of Delhi government-run Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, including 11 doctors, have tested positive for the coronavirus. On the other hand, two sanitation workers of the south Delhi MCD have also tested positive for the virus.

So far, four patients, who were given plasma therapy have shown improvement in their health condition, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation. Two of the four patients, whose condition was serious, have now been shifted to general ward from the ICU and two others are also responding well.

However, Kejriwal said that these are only initial results and nobody should think that the government has found a cure for coronavirus.