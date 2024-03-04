After PM Modi, Amit Shah Donates Rs 2000 For BJP’s Fund, Urges Everyone To Contribute For ‘Nation Building’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday contributed a sum of Rs 2,000 to the party fund of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and also urged the public to "donate for nation building".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Shrikant Singh)

Amit Shah BJP’s Fund: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the dates for which are yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday contributed a sum of Rs 2,000 to the party fund of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and also urged the public to “donate for nation building”.

Amit Shah posted on X: “Every person’s support is crucial to building a Viksit Bharat. Under the leadership of Modi Ji, the BJP has been working towards making Bharat a developed nation. Let us all stand shoulder-to-shoulder and make the #DonationForNationBuilding a nationwide campaign using the NaMo App.”

Every person’s support is crucial to building a Viksit Bharat. Under the leadership of Modi Ji, the BJP has been working towards making Bharat a developed nation. Let us all stand shoulder-to-shoulder and make the #DonationForNationBuilding a nationwide campaign using the NaMo… pic.twitter.com/hzwtXL5dms — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 3, 2024

The Supreme Court has declared the Secret Electoral Bonds unconstitutional and apparently, this is how the party has asked its supporters to provide financial support and back-up.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also donated Rs 2,000 to the BJP party fund.

Prime Minister Modi chaired a crucial day-long meeting on Sunday with the Council of Ministers as part of brainstorming over the vision document for “Viksit Bharat: 2047” and a detailed action plan for the next five years.

During this, Prime Minister Modi contributed Rs 2,000 to the BJP’s fund to strengthen efforts to build a “Viksit Bharat” and urged people to be a part of the “Donation For Nation Building”.

PM Modi posted on X: “I am happy to contribute to @BJP4India and strengthen our efforts to build a Viksit Bharat. “I also urge everyone to be a part of #DonationForNationBuilding through the NaMoApp!”

I am happy to contribute to @BJP4India and strengthen our efforts to build a Viksit Bharat. I also urge everyone to be a part of #DonationForNationBuilding through the NaMoApp! https://t.co/hIoP3guBcL pic.twitter.com/Yz36LOutLU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2024

(With ANI inputs)

