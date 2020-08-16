New Delhi: Following announcement of the the National Cadet Corps expansion by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday approved a proposal to expand the NCC in 173 border and coastal districts from where one lakh new cadets will be inducted, of which one-third will be girls. Also Read - Not Compatible to Depend on Foreign Govts to Meet India’s Defence Needs, Says Rajnath Singh

He said the NCC will be expanded in border and coastal districts so that these areas "get trained manpower for disaster management, and the youth will also get skill training for making their career in the armed forces".

A statement by the defence ministry said Singh has approved the NCC proposal "for a major expansion scheme".

“More than 1,000 schools and colleges have been identified in border and coastal districts where NCC will be introduced,” it added.

“As part of the expansion plan, a total of 83 NCC units will be upgraded (Army 53, Navy 20, Air Force 10) to impart NCC training to the cadets in the border and coastal areas,” the ministry noted. The Army will provide training and administrative support to NCC units located in border areas, it said.

The Navy will provide support to NCC units in coastal areas and the Air Force will provide support to those located close to its stations, it added. The NCC is a youth development movement managed by the armed forces. It also provides exposure to cadets in a wide range of activities, with a distinct emphasis on social services, discipline and adventure training.

It is open to all regular students of schools and colleges on a voluntary basis. The NCC expansion plan will be implemented in partnership with state governments, the ministry said.