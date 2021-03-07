New Delhi: Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his massive rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade ground, Bharat Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait announced he would be travelling to the poll-bound state of West Bengal on March 13 to speak to the farmers. “Government has gone to Kolkata so we will also go there on 13th March to speak with farmers,” Rakesh Tikait said. Also Read - At Janaushadhi Centres, Women Can Buy Sanitary Pads at Rs 2.5 | All You Need to Know

Earlier, Farmers protesting against the three central farm laws had decided to campaign against the BJP in the four states and one Union Territory going to elections from this month onwards. They have also announced a calendar of events to protest against the agri-marketing laws.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading anti-farm law protests in Delhi, had announced that the union will send its leaders to poll-bound states to appeal to farmers there to defeat the BJP in assembly elections, leaders of the outfit said.

Yogendra Yadav earlier had said SKM leaders will hold a public meeting in Kolkata on March 12 to appeal to the farmers of poll-bound states to punish the BJP. SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said that SKM teams will visit poll-bound states, including West Bengal and Kerala, to appeal to farmers to defeat the BJP.

“We will not seek votes for any party. We will appeal to them to vote for those candidates who can defeat the BJP which has failed to address farmers’ issues,” Rajewal said at a joint press conference of the SKM at Singhu border.