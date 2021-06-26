New Delhi: Just two days after Prime Minister’s meet with Jammu and Kashmir-based parties, the Centre on Saturday invited parties and civil society members from Kargil and Ladakh for talks on July 1, reports News 18. Former parliamentarians and members of civil society have also been invited to the meeting, slated to be held at 11 am on July 1, to be chaired by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, at his residence, the report says. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Grenade Attack at CRPF Party in Srinagar, 3 Civilians Injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with top political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and told them that the Centre's priority is to strengthen grassroots democracy there for which delimitation has to happen quickly for polls to be held. This was the first interaction between the top leadership of the Union government and mainstream parties in J&K since August 5, 2019, when the Centre revoked its special status provided under Article 370 and bifurcated the border state into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Delimitation followed by successful elections, and the restoration of democracy in the region was emphasised upon by the Centre at the meeting. "We are committed to ensure all-round development of J&K. The future of Jammu and Kashmir was discussed and the delimitation exercise and peaceful elections are important milestones in restoring statehood as promised in Parliament," Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said in a tweet later.