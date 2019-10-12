New Delhi: Hours after reports surfaced that the handbag of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s niece was snatched by two bike-borne miscreants in the national capital, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari blamed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the rise in crimes in the city.

Tiwari also slammed the Delhi chief minister for calling the intruders ‘brothers’ and protecting them from facing trial.

“Over the period of time, Delhi as been witnessing several such crimes and we have been saying that 90 per cent of illegal immigrants are responsible for a rise in the crimes in the city but when it comes to taking an action against them, the Delhi chief minister says that they (illegal immigrants) brothers. Arvind Kejriwal has been protecting them,” Tiwari told India Today.

Earlier in the day, two unidentified bike-borne miscreants snatched the purse of Modi’s niece in North Delhi’s Civil Lines. The robbery happened in the broad-day light, when Damayanti Ben Modi, the daughter of PM Modi’s brother, was getting down from an auto-rickshaw outside the gates of Gujarati Samaj Bhavan in Civil Lines.

She was in Amritsar and returned to Delhi today morning and had booked a room at the Gujarati Samaj Bhavan. She had planned leave for Ahmedabad on the same evening. According to her, Rs 56,000 cash, two mobile phones and some important documents in the purse were snatched by the robbers.

Tiwari slammed the Chief Minister as the crimes happened at the spot which was just a few kilometres away from the residences of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Several cases of snatching from various parts of the national capital have surfaced in recent times.

Expressing concern over rising crimes in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari had in August said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is needed in Delhi as the situation of illegal migrants has crossed the danger mark and there is a need to look into the situation.

“National Register of Citizens (NRC) is needed in Delhi as the situation is becoming dangerous. Illegal immigrants who have settled here are the most dangerous, we will implement NRC here as well,” he had told ANI.

To Tiwari’s remark, Kejriwal had said that if NRC is implemented in Delhi, Tiwari will be the first one to leave the capital.

“Manoj Tiwari said infiltrators are responsible for the attack on a journalist so NRC should be implemented in Delhi. If NRC is implemented in Delhi then Manoj Tiwari will be the first who will have to leave Delhi”, Kejriwal had said earlier.