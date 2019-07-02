New Delhi: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reprimanded Akash Vijayvargiya for thrashing a municipal official with a bat, the ruling party has reportedly sent a notice to the son of veteran BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. Reports claimed that the BJP has asked Akash to explain the reason behind his misconduct.

The development comes after BJP’s parliamentary party meeting wherein PM Modi said that the party did not need netas (lawmakers) who tarnish its image. “Beta kisi ka bhi ho, manmaani nahi chalegi (bad behaviour will not be tolerated, no matter whose son one may be),” Modi said, as confirmed by MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy later.

Rudy said, “The PM said that action should be taken if someone has done something wrong. He also said that it is applicable to everyone.”

Last week, Union Home Minister and party’s national president Amit Shah had also sought a report on the incident from the Madhya Pradesh BJP. Shah had asked the Madhya Pradesh leadership to provide the exact sequence of events and the role of party as well as the Congress leaders.

“The Leadership is upset at the way Kailash Vijayvargiya reacted after the arrest of his son. This could hamper BJP’s campaign against Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, which is being spearheaded by Vijayvargiya himself,” Times of India had quoted a senior party leader as saying.

Akash was arrested on June 26 after he was caught on TV cameras assaulting the civic official while opposing demolition of an old house.

“In the BJP, we’ve been taught, pehle aavedan, phir nivedan aur phir danadan (first request and then attack),” he told reporters after the assault. On June 29, a special court granted him bail. On his release, Akash got a warm welcome with a viral video showing party workers indulging in celebratory gunfire outside his office.