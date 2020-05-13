New Delhi: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for opting local products to make the country self-reliant, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Wednesday announced that all canteens of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) like the CRPF and the BSF will sell only indigenous products from June 1 to 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh personnel. Also Read - Details of Special Package Still Awaited, But BJP President Hints at Labourers & Small Industries as Major Focus

Shah also appealed to the people of the country to make maximum use of the products made in the country and encourage others to do the same.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided that all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens will now sell only indigenous products. This will be applicable to all CAPF canteens across the country from 1 June 2020. With this, 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh CAPF personnel will use indigenous products," he said.

The CAPFs — CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, NSG and Assam Rifles — canteens together sell products worth about Rs 2,800 crore annually.

“If every Indian pledges to use products made in India (Swadeshi), the country can become self-sufficient in five years,” he said.

PM Modi had Tuesday addressed the nation on the future course of action for India’s fight against the deadly Coronavirus. In order to continue the fight, PM Modi had suggested that we must support local brands as they have been hard-hit by the lockdown. He emphasised that every Indian must become “vocal for our local”.