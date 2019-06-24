New Delhi: Nearly 7.3 lakh people visited Kedarnath shrine within the first 45-days of Char Dham Yatra. Pilgrims are visiting the shrine via helicopters for which people have been standing in a kilometre long queue.

The massive turnout set the highest record that the Himalayan shrine has witnessed since Uttarakhand was hit by one of the worst floods in 2013.

The increasing attraction can be credited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent visits to the temple. Earlier this year, one of his visits to the Rudra meditation cave just before the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 was widely telecasted.

The shrine had received very little tourist attraction after the horrible floods of 2013 hit the state. It is only after the Prime Minister’s visit that the temple has become popular again.