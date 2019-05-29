Indore: After Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Singh Thakur incited controversy over her “patriotic Nathuram Godse” remark, another of the party’s leader has joined her to call Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin a “nationalist”. BJP MLA from Mhow Usha Thakur could be heard glorifying Godse in a video doing rounds on social media.

In the video, when Usha is asked by a reporter if she considered Godse a nationalist, she replies in the affirmative.

“Godse ek rashtrawadi the, unhone jeevanbhar desh ki chinta ki, us samay kya kaal paristhiti rahi hogi jo unhone aisa nirnay liya, ye toh vahi jaante honge (Godse was a nationalist, who was concerned about the nation throughout his life. The circumstances under which he decided to assassinate Gandhiji were known to him only),” the MLA is heard saying.

Usha Thakur, who is also Madhya Pradesh BJP vice-president couldn’t be contacted by PTI for comments, but a state BJP functionary said the viral video was “an edited version”. Convener of the Madhya Pradesh BJP disciplinary committee, Babu Singh Raghuwanshi, told PTI, “A section of media continuously asks BJP leaders unrestrained questions about Godse. In the current situation, these questions are irrelevant.

“As far as (Usha) Thakurs video on social media is concerned, I think it is an edited version and an unwanted controversy is being created by just catching a particular word, he said.

State Congress spokesman Neelabh Shukla said, “The statements of Pragya and now Thakur on Godse have revealed the true face of the BJP.”

On May 16, BJP’s Bhopal Lok Sabha seat candidate and Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur kicked up a row as she called Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a “patriot”. Talking to a news channel in Agar Malwa, Thakur said, “Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt (patriot), he is and will remain a deshbhakt. Those calling him a terrorist should instead look at themselves. They will be given a befitting reply in this election.” The Madhya Pradesh BJP, however, distanced itself from her statement saying it did not agree with her, as “Mahatma Gandhi’s killer cannot be a patriot”.