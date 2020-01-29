Patna: A Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader on Wednesday likened poll strategist and party’s vice president Prashant Kishor to the deadly coronavirus, that has claimed over 130 lives and affected several people in China.

“This man is not trustworthy. He could not win the trust of Modi ji and Nitish ji. He works for AAP, talks to Rahul Gandhi, sits with Mamata didi. Who will trust him? We are happy this coronavirus is leaving us, he can go wherever he wants to,” JD(U) leader Ajay Alok said.

Notably, this comes after Prashant Kishor Tuesday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his statement that he had inducted Kishor into the Janata Dal-United (JDU) on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s instruction.

“.@NitishKumar what a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU!! Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours! And if you are telling the truth who would believe that you still have the courage not to listen to someone recommended by @AmitShah?,” Kishor had written on Twitter.

Prior to that, Nitish Kumar had said, “Someone wrote a letter I replied to it. Someone is tweeting, let him tweet. What do I’ve to do with it? One can stay in the party (JD-U) till he wants. He can go if he wants…Do you know how did he join the party? Amit Shah asked me to induct him.”

The rift between the two leaders erupted after Nitish Kumar supported the Centre’s contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. In November, Kishor had objected when the JDU had supported the legislation in both the Houses of Parliament.