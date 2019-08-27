Srinagar: High Schools in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will open from Wednesday in areas in areas where restrictions have been removed, the Jammu and Kashmir administration announced in a press conference on Tuesday.

The development comes days after the state administration reopened primary and middle schools amid the ongoing security clampdown in the Valley after the August 5 removal of its special status.

Addressing the press meet, Syed Sehrish Asgar, the Director of Information & Public Relations (Jammu and Kashmir), said that the situation in the Valley has improved significantly and is getting better every day. As such, she said that High Schools in those areas where restrictions have been removed, will reopen from Wednesday. She added that shops in such areas too can be opened.

She further informed that thus far, as many as 3037 primary schools and 774 middle schools have been reopened. She also said that efforts to improve attendance, which has been very thin thus far, are on and revealed that there has already been a significant improvement in the attendance of teachers.

The officer, however, admitted that the situation was far from normal. She also informed that BSNL is carrying out technical work and will open more lines in a couple of days.