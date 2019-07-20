New Delhi: After Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the families of those killed in the Sonbhadra firing, and ended her day-long dharna at Chunar post that, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is now slated to visit the families on Sunday.

Priyanka Gandhi staged a day-long dharna at Chunar on Friday after she was barred from meeting the families of the 10 men who were fired upon and killed over a land dispute earlier this week.

When she proceeded towards Sonebhadra on Friday, her convoy was stopped on the Mirzapur border. A defiant Gandhi then squatted on the grounds with Congress workers and was later taken away in a government vehicle to Chunar. She told reporters, “I don’t know where are they taking me. We are ready to go anywhere.”

Gandhi asked the officials for written orders on why she was being prevented from going to Sonebhadra. Before being taken to Chunar, Priyanka Gandhi said that she would not be cowed down by the police action which she argued had no legal basis.

However, Mirzapur District Magistrate (DM) Anurag Patel took a u-turn on Saturday and said that the Congress leader was free to go since she had neither been detained nor arrested. The DM on Friday night had asked her to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 so that she could be allowed to go.

After meeting the families, Priyanka said, “I am now leaving because my purpose of meeting the families of the victims has been fulfilled. But I will return very soon. I had come here on the instructions of my brother Rahul Gandhi.”

This is what Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi told people and party workers before ending her 24-hour dharna here on Saturday. She would return to Delhi after offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi.

