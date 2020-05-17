New Delhi: Soon after Maharashtra announced the lockdown extension till May 31, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday took the decision to extend the lockdown in its state till May 31 as well. Issuing a statement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said that the COVID-19 lockdown in Tamil Nadu extended till May 31 with more relaxations. Also Read - SC Breather For Tamil Nadu, Top Court Stays Madras HC Order Directing Closure of Liquor Shops

Ahead of Centre’s releasing of guidelines for phase 4 of the Covid-19 lockdown, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu on Sunday decided to extend the lockdown till May 31. Also Read - ‘Don't Permit Train or Air Services to Tamil Nadu Till May 31,’ Palaniswami Urges PM Modi

However, the state government has decided not to give further relaxations in 12 districts, including Chennai. In the state, 25 districts including Coimbatore, Salem and Erode will see certain relaxations in lockdown 4.0, the CM said in a statement. Also Read - Filmmakers Begin Post-Production Work on Films And TV Shows in Tamil Nadu After Producers Write to The Govt For Permission

Government of Tamil Nadu extends #COVID19 lockdown in the state till 31st May 2020. pic.twitter.com/UGirGHG1uN — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020

Hours ahead of the Centre’sd announcement on the lockdown extension, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra became the first two states in the country to extend lockdown till May 31.

On Sunday it is expected that the Union Home Ministry will come up with the announcement of lockdown with more relaxation norms.

As per updates, 3 people on May 16 succumbed to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu while 477 tested positive, taking the number of those infected to 10,585. The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state rose to 74. However, Chennai continues to lead with the majority of positive cases among districts at 332.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government extended the lockdown in the state till May 31. State Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta has issued an order saying extension of the lockdown.

“The calibrated phase-wise relaxation/lifting of lockdown orders will be notified in due course,” the order said. The present lockdown was valid from May 2 to 17.

As per the order, green and orange zones will get more relaxations in terms of starting more services. As of now only essential services are operational there.

The development comes as the state has recorded 30,706 COVID-19 cases of which 22,479 are active. The death toll is 1135, while 7,088 patients have been discharged after recovery.

Prior to this, the Punjab government also announced lockdown extension till May 31 with maximum possible relaxations and said it will lift the curfew.

Issuing a statement, the Punjab government said that from May 18, there will be no curfew in the state and the lockdown will be there till May 31.

The Punjab CM said that most of the shops and businesses will be allowed to open during this time.