New Delhi: Not able to find a ride back home at night will not be a problem for women anymore in Karnataka now. They can call the police to get a free drop to their home.

With the objective to combat the rising menace of rape and murder of women in the country, the Karnataka Police has on Sunday started this new service for women between 10 PM and 6 AM.

“Women in the state can call any police station or use the toll-free helpline number if they are travelling alone in the night. The police will pick them up and drop them at their respective destinations,” Gadag SP Srinath Joshi told news agency ANI.

The development comes after the Telangana Police in a similar manner started the free drop service for women in the state in the wake of the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian in Hyderabad that sent shock-waves across the country.

To ensure women’s security, the free drop facility is being implemented by the officers of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates.

In the wake of the horrific incident, the Hyderabad Police has recently started deploying women for patrolling and handling women-related issues as well. Called as ‘Women on Wheels’ (WoW), the lady officers of the patrol team will pick up and drop women who need help ion the night.

Prior to this, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on December 3 said that his state police will provide free drop facility for women who are stranded in the late night. The facility would be available between 9 PM and 6 AM. The stranded women can dial 100, 112 and 181 and seek help from police.

The nation woke up to a piece of shocking news on November 28 when the charred body of a woman veterinarian, who was sexually abused and raped by four people, was found at Shadnagar on the outskirts of Telangana. However, the accused were later shot dead by police in an encounter.