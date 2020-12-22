New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Kisan protest in Delhi, thousands of farmers from Maharashtra started off in their private vehicles on Monday to reach the national capital and stand in solidarity seeking a repeal of the Centre’s agriculture laws. Farmers’ protest in Delhi has already entered the fourth week as Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar invited the agitating groups for another round of meeting. Multiple rounds of talks have previously failed to break the impasse. Also Read - As Cold Wave Continues in Delhi-NCR, 'Tent City' Becomes the New Go-to Lodging Spot for Protesting Farmers at Singhu Border

A Kisan Sabha leader said farmers from 21 districts in Maharashtra are on their way to Delhi. They are expected to reach New Delhi, a distance of over 1,200 km, on December 24 through Mumbai-Agra national highway.

Before proceeding to the national capital, the farmers also burnt effigies of Central leaders who have failed to listen to their demands.

Agriculturists from Maharashtra have been demanding waiving of ‘inflated’ power bills and implementation of the recommendations of the MS Swaminathan Committee, the union leader said.

Protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

However, the government has repeatedly asserted that the MSP and Mandi systems will stay and has accused the opposition of misleading the farmers.