New Delhi: The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Monday demanded to delete the provision seeking the birth certificates and parents place of birth from the NPR form and said that it will pass the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act resolution in the next three to four days.

Urging the north-eastern states to not participate in the National Population Register (NPR) exercise, Chief Minister Banerjee said, “We have also passed a resolution against National Register of Citizens (NRC) three months ago. We will pass a resolution against CAA also within three-four days.”

Highlighting the conditions under the NPR form, Banerjee pointed out that the form still has a column seeking aA birth certificates and place of birth of parents.

“But now they (central government) are saying it is not mandatory. If it’s not mandatory, you withdraw. Why will it exist in the form?” she asked, and added, “So there is an apprehension. First, they have to withdraw all these clauses, all these conditions.”

It must be noted that the CPI(M)-led Left government in Kerala, as well as Punjab’s Congress government, have both already passed resolutions in the respective state assemblies demanding to scrap of the controversial CAA.

The CAA aims to grant Indian citizenship to six non-Muslim religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who fled their respective native countries to escape religious persecution there and came to India before December 31, 2014.

The legislation, that came into force on January 10, has led to countrywide protests, with scores of students taking to the streets in almost all the states. Civil society members, anti-BJP political parties and commoners have also joined the protests.

Meanwhile, the north-eastern states, especially Assam, have been on the boil, amid fear among indigenous communities that the amended law could give recognition to lakhs of immigrants who came from Bangladesh over the decades.