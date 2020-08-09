New Delhi: After the Ashok Gehlot versus Sachin Pilot friction in Rajasthan, another Congress infighting is out in the open in Punjab. Reports have claimed that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is reportedly at loggerheads with Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa in connection with the recent hooch tragedy in the state. Also Read - Punjab Hooch Tragedy: SAD to Hold Symbolic Protest in Front of Sonia Gandhi's Residence on August 11

Notably, Bajwa had written a letter to the CM, raising the issue, but when Captain was asked about the same, he asserted that he never took cognisance of what the former wrote.

Besides Bajwa, another Rajya Sabha MP Shamsher Singh Dullo has also attacked the Singh-led Punjab government for the hooch tragedy that claimed 111 lives — 83 in Tarn Taran, 15 in Amritsar and 13 in Batala. Following this, the entire Punjab Cabinet had pitched in for the expulsion of both Bajwa and Dullo for alleged "anti-party and anti-government activities". The ministers, in a joint statement, called for cracking the whip on the two MPs without any delay.

“Indiscipline cannot be tolerated at any time, least of all when Assembly elections are less than two years away”, the ministers said, pointing to the MPs’ repeated attacks on the state government, including on Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has dismissed the feud, terming it a simple exchange of words within the party.

“Some of our MPs have asked questions and I don’t know why people are misreading or reading too much into it. It’s a simple exchange of words within the party. In our case it happens transparently, while in some parties it’s not allowed,” said Congress leader Pawan Khera, while rejecting the assumption that Punjab could see a rebellion like the ones seen in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.