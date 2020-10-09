New Delhi: Following the demise of veteran leader Ram Vilas Paswan, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been assigned additional charge of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Also Read - Ram Vilas Paswan Death: Mortal Remains of Late Union Minister to be Flown to Patna at 2 PM; to be Cremated With State Honours Tomorrow

“The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed that Shri Piyush Goyal, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, in addition to his existing portfolios,” said a government notification.

Goyal is currently serving as Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry in the Central government.

Paswan, one of the most prominent Dalit leaders of the country who had been a part of several governments headed by rival parties, died on Thursday at the age of 74. The news was announced by his son and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were among those who condoled the demise of Union minister.

His mortal remains will be flown to Patna at around 2 PM on Friday and will be kept at LJP’s office for his supporters so that they can pay their last respects to the LJP leader. He will be cremated in Patna tomorrow.

Meanwhile, as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the national flags were flown at half-mast in Delhi and Capitals of all States and UTs.