New Delhi: After a controversial list of 'unparliamentary' words, the Lok Sabha secretariat on Friday issued another advisory prohibiting distribution of any pamphlets, leaflets or placards in the House during the monsoon session. The advisory issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat reads, "As per established convention, no literature, questionnaire, pamphlets, Press notes, leaflets or any matter printed or otherwise should be distributed without the prior permission of Hon'ble Speaker within the precincts of the House. Placards are also strictly prohibited inside the Parliament House Complex."

This comes amid the uproar by the Opposition parties over the Lok Sabha Secretariat releasing a booklet with a list of the words and expressions that will be considered unparliamentary in both Houses of Parliament, ahead of the Monsoon Session beginning July 18. Some such words are 'corruption', 'corrupt', 'Jumlajeevi', 'tanashah', 'Dictator', 'black' and 'Khalistani' among others.The Opposition raised their concern, following which on Thursday, Lok Sabha Speaker held a press briefing calling such reports, regular practice since 1954.

No dharnas within the parliament complex

There have been several instances in the past when members of the Opposition had been seen holding placards from their seats also in the well and that had constantly drawn the ire of the 'Chairs' in both the Houses. Ugly scenes were also witnessed in the Rajya Sabha in the recent few sessions when members of Parliament were seen holding on to placards throughout the proceedings and on occasions tearing the placards and pamphlets and throwing them at the Chair.

Opposition parties created a huge furore over earlier guidelines on permission denied permission to hold demonstrations and dharnas within the parliament complex. “Members cannot use the precincts of the House for any demonstration, dharna strike, fast, or for the purpose of performing any religious ceremony,” an advisory to MPs read.

Several members of Parliament, including Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh, took to Twitter to criticize this move. However, several documents have been put out in the public domain to show that this is not the first time such a circular has been brought out. “Many such circulars that were issued during the UPA regime are in the public domain. Of those one was brought out on December 2, 2013, and the second one on February 3, 2014,” said sources.