New Delhi: Following reports of shortage of Gilead Sciences’ antiviral drug remdesivir which is used in the treatment of COVID-19 in India, Zydus Cadila today launched the cheapest generic version of the drug priced at ₹ 2,800 ($37.44) per 100mg vial. Also Read - Shocking Medical Apathy: Dogs Found Chewing on Covid-19 Patient's Corpse in Andhra Pradesh Hospital

According to a report by Reuters, this drug will be sold under the brand name Remdac to hospitals treating Coronavirus patients across India. Also Read - Coco Gauff Stuns Aryna Sabalenka in Top Seed Open to Enter Quarters

This makes Zydus the fifth company to launch a copy of the antiviral in India. Prior to this, Hetero Labs, Cipla, Mylan NV and Jubilant Life Sciences had also launched the antiviral under their respective brands. Also Read - Here We Go Again! China Claims it Found Coronavirus on Packaging of Imported Frozen Seafood

Meanwhile, with 66,999 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 23,96,638, including 6,53,622 active cases.