New Delhi: The central government on Thursday agreed to the Maharashtra government's demand of extending the cut-off date for enrolment of farmers from July 15 to July 23 for Kharif season 2021 under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. The Maharashtra government had requested to extend the deadline of the PM's Crop Insurance scheme PMFBY till July 23. The last date for enrolment was July 15.

In response to the letter by the Maharashtra government, Sunil Kumar, Secretary of Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said, "l am directed to refer to an aforementioned letter received from State Government of Maharashtra on the subject mentioned above wherein state government has requested to extend the cut-off date for enrolment of farmers under PMFBY for Kharif 2021 season from July 15 to July 23 owing to challenges faced due to COVID-19 pandemic and enclosed the consent of aforesaid all six concerned implementing general insurance companies."

"The matter has been examined by this Department and the request of the state government of Maharashtra for extension of the cut-off date for enrolment of farmers from July 15, 2021, to July 23 2021 has been agreed to as a special case owing to COVID-19 Pandemic in the interest of the farming community of the state," Kumar stated.

According to the Maharashtra government, 46 lakh farmers have applied for the scheme till date but many of them are yet to complete formalities.

(With inputs from ANI)