Mumbai: After coming back in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) fold, Ajit Pawar on Wednesday attended a meeting of his party legislators, where he is known to have guided them on various issues including Thursday’s swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister.

Other issues that were discussed include Assembly Speaker’s election, confidence motion and programmes to be organised to mark NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s 80th birthday on December 12, party MLA Dhananjay Munde told PTI.

During the meeting, Ajit Pawar guided the legislators and urged them to remain united.

“We discussed the confidence motion. Dada (Ajit Pawar) also attended the meeting. He guided us besides (Sunil) Tatkare saheb and (NCP state chief) Jayant Patil saheb,” Munde, the MLA from Parli seat, told reporters.

“Dada said we are united. I had said earlier too. (Sharad) Pawar Saheb’s leadership is the ultimate leadership,” Munde added.

The meeting held at Y B Chavan Centre also saw the presence of senior party leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil.

In a dramatic move, NCP’s Ajit Pawar left his party shocked after he gave his support to BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis to form government in Maharashtra in the early hours of Saturday. He became deputy chief minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government.

Ajit Pawar was sacked as NCP’s legislature unit leader thereafter.

Barely three days had passed, Ajit Pawar resigned as Dy CM citing “personal reasons”, following which Fadnavis also stepped down from the CM’s chair leading to the collapse of the BJP-led government in the state.