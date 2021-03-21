Dehradun: Days after grabbing the headlines for his ripped jeans comment, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday said America ruled India for 200 years, in a major gaffe, confusing the United Kingdom with the United States of America. “America, which enslaved us for 200 years, which ruled the world, under whose empire it was said the sun didn’t set…recorded more than 2.75 lakh deaths due to Covid-19 and is still struggling,” said Rawat. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Hints at Receiving First Dose of Coronavirus Vaccine Soon, Says 'It's Mandatory'

Rawat in an attempt to compare India with the USA wrongly used Britain’s colonial past to describe the North American country. While he said that the USA recorded more than 2.75 lakh Covid-19 deaths and more than 50 lakh cases, as per US media reports, the country has recorded around 2.98 crore (29,808,700) Covid cases and 5.41 lakh (541,493) deaths. Also Read - Game of Corruption, Syndicate - Cholbe Naa: PM Modi Slams Mamata Banerjee, Calls For 'Ashol Poribortan' | Key Points

“Who knows what would have happened to India had anyone else been the prime minister instead of Narendra Modi during this time… we would have been in a bad state. But PM gave us relief,” he said.

Rawat added that PM Modi saved everyone, “but we didn’t follow his instructions. Wearing masks, sanitising, washing hands and social distancing — only some people followed.”

Ripped Jeans Comment:

At an event, Uttarakhand CM Rawat criticised women for wearing ripped jeans and wondered what values they will impart to their children, triggering a protest from opposition parties. The Uttarakhand chief minister said due to a lack of values, youngsters these days follow strange fashion trends and consider themselves to be big shots after wearing jeans ripped at the knees, while women also follow such trends.

“She runs an NGO, goes out in the society and has two children, but she wears jeans ripped at the knees. What values will she impart?” he asked.