New Delhi: Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday sought a report from IndiGo airlines on the alleged violation of safety and social distancing protocols by mediapersons in its Chandigarh-Mumbai flight on September 9 that had actor Kangana Ranaut as a passenger. Also Read - Your Govt is Harassing Women: Kangana Ranaut to Sonia Gandhi After Demolition of Her Office by Shiv Sena-Led BMC

“We have seen some videos wherein mediapersons are standing too close to each other in the 6E264 flight on Wednesday. It seems to be a violation of safety and social distancing protocols. We have asked IndiGo to submit a report on this incident,” a DGCA official said. Also Read - 'You Didn’t Demolish Dawood’s House But Razed Kangana's Office': Devendra Fadnavis Hits Out at Shiv Sena

The airlines, in a statement, said they have already submitted their report to the DGCA. “We have given our statement to DGCA. Our cabin crew, as well as the captain, followed all the requisite protocols, including announcements to restrict photography, follow social distancing and maintain overall safety,” the statement by IndiGo said. Also Read - BMC Now Blames Kangana Ranaut For Demolition of Her Own Office, Says 'She Hasn't Claimed Structure Legal'

We have given our statement to DGCA. Our cabin crew, as well as the captain, followed all the requisite protocols, including announcements to restrict photography, follow social distancing and maintain overall safety: IndiGo statement https://t.co/YewVKAbLKT — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020

“We would like to reiterate that our cabin crew, as well as the captain followed all the requisite protocols, including announcements to restrict photography, follow social distancing and maintain overall safety,” the airline stated.

IndiGo said it also followed the requisite protocol of documenting this matter in its post-flight report. “We are committed to providing a safe, hassle-free experience to our passengers,” it added.

As per the Civil Aviation Ministry’s social distancing rules issued on May 25, “on arrival at the destination, passengers should be allowed to exit (the plane) in a sequence so as to avoid any bunching”.