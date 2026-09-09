After Satya Niketan PG tragedy, CM Rekha Gupta orders bulldozer action against illegal buildings across Delhi

The government is preparing a new framework for regulating PGs and private hostels. A structural audit of properties in major PG hubs, including Satya Niketan has also been planned.

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After Satya Niketan PG tragedy, CM Rekha Gupta orders bulldozer action against illegal buildings across Delhi (ANI/File)

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered strict action against illegal and unsafe buildings across the capital following the deadly collapse of a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Satya Niketan. The five-storey building, located near Delhi University’s South Campus collapsed on Sunday, killing seven people and leaving several others injured. The incident has raised serious questions over illegal construction, structural safety and the monitoring of buildings being used as student accommodation.

Following the tragedy, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) ordered immediate action against unauthorised buildings with more than four floors. Officials have also been warned of strict disciplinary action if they are found to have ignored or allowed violations.

MCD to seal illegal structures

The MCD has directed officials to identify and seal illegal constructions that exceed four floors. The move is aimed at preventing another tragedy in areas where old buildings have been modified or additional floors have been added without the required approvals.

An adjoining building that housed a women’s PG was also evacuated and sealed as a precaution after the collapse.

The civic body has also begun checking other structures in areas where large numbers of students live.

Five MCD officials suspended

The Delhi government has taken action against officials in connection with the collapse.

Five MCD officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of the South Zone, a Superintending Engineer and officials from the building department, were suspended after the incident. A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered to examine how the building was allowed to operate and whether officials failed to act on violations.

The government has maintained that those found responsible will face action.

What led to Satya Niketan building collapse?

The collapsed building was being used as a boys’ PG and was undergoing construction and renovation work before the incident.

According to preliminary findings, work in the basement may have affected the building’s structural support. Officials and investigators are also examining the building’s age, additional floors and other construction changes made over the years.

Police are investigating whether unauthorised construction and repair work contributed to the collapse.

On Monday, a Delhi court sent building owner Hariram, an 81-year-old retired Indian Air Force sergeant, and his 75-year-old wife Urmila to 14 days’ judicial custody, while their 52-year-old son Mahesh was remanded to police custody for two days.

Delhi plans safety audit of PGs

The government is preparing a new framework for regulating PGs and private hostels. A structural audit of properties in major PG hubs, including Satya Niketan has also been planned. It is expected to bring PGs under a formal licensing system and require approvals related to structural and fire safety.

The Supreme Court has also taken note of the issue and is examining a plea seeking safety audits of PGs, private hostels and student accommodation facilities.