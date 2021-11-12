New Delhi: Soon after the Supreme Court cautioned the Indian Army of contempt, the Central government on Friday assured it’ll roll out Permanent Commission option to all eligible women Army officers. During the hearing, the Central government told the SC that a swift decision will be made within 10 days with regard to 11 women Army officers who approached SC for Permanent Commission.Also Read - CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Exams 2022: Students File Petition in Supreme Court, Demand Exam in Online Mode

It must be noted that the Supreme Court had last month directed the Centre to issue orders granting Permanent Commission to 39 Women Short Service Commission (SSC) Officers in the Army in seven working days. Moreover, the SC had also asked the Centre to furnish the details of 25 officers with reasons, who were not considered for PC. Also Read - Ahead of Diwali: Jammu And Kashmir Permits Sale, Use of Green Crackers; Issues Fresh Guidelines

The top court bench had also asked the Centre to file an affidavit explaining why 72 women SSC officers had been rejected from the grant of PC. That time, the Centre had informed the apex court that after re-examining the case of each 72 women SSC officers, it found that 39 officers can be considered for PC. Also Read - Dabur's Karwa Chauth Ad Withdrawn Due To 'Public Intolerance': SC Justice DY Chandrachud

The Centre had also informed the apex court that one officer has decided to quit, seven have been found medically unfit and 25 officers cannot be granted PC as they have adverse ACR reports of indiscipline and disobedience and poor operational report.

Notably, some of the women officers had earlier this year moved the Supreme Court alleging that the SC’s March 25 order was not considered and all 72 of them were rejected from consideration for the PC.

However, the apex court in its March 25 order directed the Indian Army to consider granting PC to the women Short Service Commission Officers subject to their obtaining 60% marks in the assessment subjects, being found fit on medical criteria and having received disciplinary and vigilance clearances.