Gandhinagar: After Supreme Court allowed the Odisha government to hold Puri Rath Yatra, two pleas were on Monday filed in the Gujarat High Court seeking a similar relaxation to the Ahmedabad Rath Yatra and a modification in the bench's stay order on June 20.

This comes after the Court refused to entertain a petition filed by the Hindu Yuva Vahini for modification of its stay order on taking out the Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad.

A bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice J.B. Pardiwala had rejected the Vahini's application to review their order on June 20 staying this year's Ahmedabad Rath Yatra.

Swami Akhileshwardasji, who is Mahant of the Ramji temple in Saraspur, Ahmedabad and also a member of the All India Working Committee of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), has filed a petition for reviewing its June 20 order and consider it taking into the apex court’s judgement.

Another applicant Kritesh Patel, a resident of Ahmedabad, has also filed a similar application on Monday, demanding an urgent hearing as Tuesday is the day for the procession.

Earlier in the day, the bench of CJI Nath and Justice Pardiwala had refused the application of the Vahini which had sought the permission to allow three Raths to exit the temple premises and be allowed to pass along the shortest possible route, in a symbolic manner, without the involvement of public.

The application seeking modification was rejected by the bench, stating that their order was passed in line with the supreme court’s order of June 18, regarding the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra. This rejection was prior to the apex court’s modified order allowing the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra, with restrictions such as a curfew and sealing of all entry points into Puri.

