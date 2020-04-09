New Delhi: As number of cases started rising in the state, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday instructed senior government officers to seal COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts of the state, the state’s Information and Public Relations Department said. Also Read - COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh to Seal 3 Cities, Essential Commodities Will be Supplied, Says CM Chouhan

The development comes after CM Chouhan on Wednesday ordered three major cities Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain to be sealed completely.

Issuing a statement, the state government invoked the Essential Services Management Act (ESMA) in the state with immediate effect to combat COVID-19 to ensure essential supplies and services are operational during this crisis.

Madhya Pradesh government issues the list of #COVID19 hotspots in 15 districts that will be sealed as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/qLeghfgiSf — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020

“The district administration should ensure the supply of essential commodities in these areas. No person will be able to go in and out of these areas. Services of all government departments and their resources should be taken in coronavirus related work,” Chouhan said in a statement.

However, he said that the infected areas in other districts of the state will be completely sealed. He said this after reviewing the situation and control arrangements of the coronavirus in the state with senior officials.

As per updates on Wednesday, the coronavirus positive cases in Indore was 173, 96 in Bhopal, 13 in Ujjain, 12 in Khargone and 12 in Morena.

The state also made it compulsory for people to wear masks while stepping out of the house. Chouhan said that every person should come out of the house wearing a mask to avoid infection.