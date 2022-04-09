Mumbai: Minutes after the Serum Institute of India slashed the Covishield vaccine price by more than half to Rs 225 for the private hospitals, Bharat Biotech on Saturday announced the price cut of its vaccine Covaxin from Rs 1200 to Rs 225 per dose for private hospitals. This was announced by Bharat Biotech Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella.Also Read - Covaxin Booster Dose Enhances Antibody Response Against COVID-19 Variants Including Omicron: ICMR Study

“We have decided to revise the price of Covaxin from Rs 1200 to Rs 225 per dose for private hospitals,” Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech said. Also Read - BREAKING: Covishield Vaccine Price Revised For Private Hospitals, Check Latest Rate Here

We have decided to revise the price of Covaxin from Rs 1200 to Rs 225 per dose for private hospitals, says Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech#PrecautionDose pic.twitter.com/cwjre25kPz — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

Also Read - Covid Booster Dose For All Adults From April 10; Which Vaccine To Be Administered, Cost Of Jab

A day before Covid vaccine booster shots to be available for all Indian adults, the price of Covishield at private hospitals has been slashed by more than half to Rs 225, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said. The decision was taken after discussions with the Centre.

“We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the Central Government, SII has decided to revise the price of COVISHIELD vaccine for private hospitals from Rs.600 to ₹ 225 per dose. We once again commend this decision from the Centre to open precautionary dose to all 18+,” he tweeted.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday said the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines will be available to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres from April 10. The precaution dose will be of the same vaccine as the first and the second dose as of now.

Those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose will be eligible for the precaution dose, the ministry said. The final guidelines on the precaution dose for people above 18 will soon be issued.

“It has been decided that the precaution dose of Covid vaccines will be made available to the 18-plus population group at private vaccination centres. This facility would be available at all private vaccination centres,” the ministry said.

“Adding an extra layer of safety! precaution dose to be available to 18+ age group from 10th April, 2022, at private vaccination centres. All 18+ who have completed nine months after administration of second dose would be eligible for precaution dose,” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Twitter.

After the announcement, vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) had said the precaution dose of its Covishield vaccine will be priced at Rs 600 per shot for eligible individuals.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla welcomed the government’s move to allow the precaution dose to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres, saying it will further provide long-term protection against the virus and aid ease of travel.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday said the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines will be available to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres from April 10. The precaution dose will be of the same vaccine as the first and the second dose as of now.

Those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose will be eligible for the precaution dose, the ministry said. The final guidelines on the precaution dose for people above 18 will soon be issued.

“It has been decided that the precaution dose of Covid vaccines will be made available to the 18-plus population group at private vaccination centres. This facility would be available at all private vaccination centres,” the ministry said.

“Adding an extra layer of safety! precaution dose to be available to 18+ age group from 10th April, 2022, at private vaccination centres. All 18+ who have completed nine months after administration of second dose would be eligible for precaution dose,” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Twitter.

After the announcement, vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) had said the precaution dose of its Covishield vaccine will be priced at Rs 600 per shot for eligible individuals.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla welcomed the government’s move to allow the precaution dose to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres, saying it will further provide long-term protection against the virus and aid ease of travel.