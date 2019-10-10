New Delhi: Following student activist Shehla Rashid‘s resignation from mainstream politics, several reports surfaced on Thursday claiming that former IAS officer Shah Faesal is also likely to quit electoral affairs over the announcement of Block Development Council (BDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre’s announcement of the Jammu and Kashmir Block Development Council (BDC) elections has stirred an array of controversies even after the release of three mainstream political leaders after being held under detention for more than two months.

Speaking to a leading news portal, IAS-turned-politician and founder of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement, Faesal talked about the possibility of dissolving his political party altogether and relocating abroad.

However, his supporters and party workers who met him in detention are trying to make him reconsider his choices.

Prior to his detention, in an interview with UK news agency BBC, Faesal had also stated that the removal of J&K’s special status under Article 370 have forced Kashmir politicians to either be a “stooge or a separatist”. Notably, the Centre abrogated the contentious Article 370 on August 5, bifurcating the former state into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Meanwhile, former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students’ union leader and Faesal’s ally, Shehla Rashid announced her quittance on Wednesday protesting over “suppression” of people in the current state of affairs in the recently turned union territory.

Announcing her resignation on the micro-blogging website Twitter, Rashid had said that she was compelled to dissociate herself with the mainstream politics in Kashmir due to the central government’s series of moves including the BDC elections to be held later this month.

“I cannot be party to the exercise of legitimizing the brutal suppression of my people. I would, therefore, like to make clear my dissociation with the electoral mainstream in Kashmir,” the former student leader said.

“I will continue to be an activist and raise my voice against injustice on all fronts that do not require a compromise and I’ll continue to put my energies behind the Supreme Court petition seeking the restoration of special status of the state, and the reversal of bifurcation of the state,” she added.

Shah Faesal who continues to be detained at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention, turned into a sub-jail by the state administration, is expected to be released by next week, along with the National Conference (NC) leader and former legislator Ishfaq Jabbar, and former PDP Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Yasir Reshi.

At the same time, the former chief ministers – PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti as well as NC leader Omar Abdullah – remain under detention, whereas NC chief Farooq Abdullah was booked under the Public Safety Act.