New Delhi: Days after a social activist from Shimla applied for appointment as a temporary executioner in Tihar jail, a police man from Tamil Nadu on Monday applied for the same job to ensure speedy justice in Nirbhaya case.

Expressing his willingness, S Subash Srinivasan, a head constable from Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu, on Monday wrote a letter to Tihar jail Director-General of Police mentioning that he is interested to serve as an executioner in the jail to hang the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case.

The development comes after he came to know that the Tihar jail is looking for hangman from other states as there is no such authority at the moment to hang the culprits. He has also expressed willingness in the letter that he does not need to be paid for the job that he will do in jail.

Prior to this, a social activist from Shimla had applied for the same role. Writing a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, Ravi Kumar sought his appointment on a temporary basis to be the hangman in Tihar jail.

The development comes after news reports surfaced that Tihar Jail does not have a hangman to execute the convicts of the Nirbhaya gang-rape case. However, the authorities said if the need arises, they will get a hangman from another state.

Notably, four convicts in the rape case have been lodged in Tihar jail. Charged with sexual assault and murder, all six accused were arrested, but one accused committed suicide in Tihar jail and the other one appeared before a juvenile justice court.

On December 7, Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts in the case, had moved his plea to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking immediate withdrawal of his mercy petition.