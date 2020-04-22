New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday called off their protest after their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan via video-conferencing earlier in the day. Also Read - Amit Shah Urges IMA to Withdraw Symbolic Protest Against Attacks on Doctors, Says Will Provide Full Security

“Considering the immeditate high level response of government and solid assurance by the home minsiter himself it is decided that the White alert protest of 22nd and Black Day of 23rd stands withdrawn to maintain the unity and integrity of your country,” the IMA said in a statement. Also Read - Is Coronavirus Lab-constructed or Has Animal Origin? Here's What WHO Says

Prior to this, Amit Shah interacted with the Association through video conference and appealed them to withdraw a symbolic protest against attacks on the healthcare workers. Shah also assured them full security and appreciated their work in this hour of crisis.

This comes amid reports of attacks on healthcare workers and assaults on some doctors engaged in COVID-19 duties in different parts of the country. There have been reports of doctors being abused, beaten and denied entry into residences.

Families of at least two doctors, who succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Shillong and Chennai, had faced opposition while performing their last rites as the locals claimed that burying them in their localities may lead to the spread of the infection.