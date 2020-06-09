New Delhi: With a spate of earthquakes hitting the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) in recent days, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Delhi government and all civic agencies to file affidavits on urgent basis explaining their preparedness plan to deal with earthquakes. Also Read - Meet Shakeel Ahmad, The Cloud Reader of Varanasi Who Claims He Can Predict Earthquakes

Also, the government and the agencies will have to explain to the court how they will implement the plan.

Delhi High Court directs Delhi Government and all civic agencies to file affidavits on urgent basis explaining their preparedness plan to deal with earthquakes and how it is to be implemented. pic.twitter.com/41UiQiY5tG — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2020

Notably, as many as 14 earthquakes have hit the Delhi-NCR region since April; of these, two are from June itself, including a tremor of 2.1 magnitude on Monday and one of 3.2 magnitude on June 3. In late May, a tremor of 4.6 magnitude was felt in the region.

With so many earthquakes occurring in such a short span of time, there have been reports doing rounds that a big earthquake is likely in the national capital in the coming days. However, experts are of the opinion that there is nothing unusual in this seismic activity.

Some experts, on the other hand, have also said that there is no harm in taking precautionary measures.